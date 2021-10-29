'You can feel the energy': U of L Pronghorns return after lengthy hiatus

LETHBRIDGE -

It's one of the most popular sports at the University of Lethbridge, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pronghorns haven't played a single basketball game in more than a year and a half.

That all changes Friday evening, when both the men's and women's teams play host to the University of Calgary Dinos.

"You can feel the energy in the air. I've noticed that during the week. In our practices – even in the hallways. I think you can feel the excitement that's around here," said Dave Waknuk, head coach of the women's basketball team.

"Not only just to be back in the sporting environment, but for our season to start. It's been a long time coming for everybody."

It's been 623 days since the Pronghorns women's basketball team tipped-off for an actual Canada West game.

That long wait to get back on the hardwood has the team amped up and ready to lock in their fourth straight winning season.

"We've seen a lot of good team culture the last few weeks, and I have full confidence in my teammates," said Haily Weaver, Pronghorns forward.

"I think we all feel really good about it, and we're ready to just leave it all out there."

The women's team has put up three-straight seasons above .500 with coach Waknuk at the helm.

The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns women's basketball.

Last year, the 'Horns were knocked off by the University of British Columbia in game one of the Canada West playoffs by a score of 93-85.

The quest to push deeper into the playoffs starts Friday against the Dinos with tip-off set for 6 p.m. at the 1st Choice Savings Centre.

Meanwhile, the men's team has a new head coach who was brought on board just before the pandemic hit.

Jermaine Small still has yet to coach a game, but he's optimistic about the team's future.

"We've got to gel, obviously. There's a lot of new pieces, but I'm excited about the group, and from what I've seen so far, I think we have a chance to be really good," said Small.

Players like Chad Oviatt, the team's leading scorer in the 2019-20 season, are also impressed by this year's newest additions.

"I think athleticism is a big key to our skills. There are some guys who can really attack the rim and shoot. We've definitely got some talent this year," said Oviatt.

The men's team finished last season with a total record of 11-11-0 after being knocked out of the Canada West playoffs in the second game by the University of Alberta.

The men play the U of C Dinos at 8 p.m. Friday evening, and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Both games are set to take place at the 1st Choice Savings Centre.