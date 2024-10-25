Young Calgarians recognized for bravery and quick-thinking during emergencies

In the face of danger some people might panic or freeze up, but that wasn’t the case for 10 young Calgarians who were recognized Friday for their incredible efforts to call 911 during emergency incidents.

The City of Calgary handed out its 911 Heroes Awards on Friday, honouring individuals from the ages of 10 to 15-years-old for picking up the phone to call for help and save lives in the process.

“Everybody gets intimidated or scared in an emergency, but these 10 young people showed their courage, did the right thing and called 911,” said Glenda Sahlen, Calgary 911 Operations deputy chief.

“They saved structures from fires, they saved folks from medical emergencies and did a lot of good work that most adults sometimes wouldn’t feel comfortable doing.”

Among this year’s recipients was 15-year-old Nabiha Azami who phoned for help after witnessing a young girl who was struck by a car near Saddlemont Boulevard in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2023.

“It was really dark that morning and I guess the driver didn’t see the girl when she was crossing the road so initially it was a bit scary,” said Azami.

Among this year’s recipients was 15-year-old Nabiha Azami who phoned for help after witnessing a young girl who was struck by a car near Saddlemont Boulevard in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2023.

“But my instincts kicked in, this was an emergency and I needed to be calm to make sure she got the help she needed. Being recognized for this makes me feel really honoured.”

Others that received a Heroes Award included 14-year-old Mauricio Olivares who spotted a small grass fire beginning to grow near the Glenmore Inn during a hot August day last year.

“I was outside with my little siblings when I smelled the scent of fire and so the first thing I did was call 911 and explain where the location was," Olivares said.

"It was on a hill, getting bigger and bigger and I was told it could have gotten much worse and turned into an electrical fire so it was a bit nerve-wracking,” he added.

“It was so important to stay calm and I was happy I got the chance to be that person to call 911 and help save anyone from getting hurt.”

Others that received a Heroes Award included 14-year-old Mauricio Olivares who spotted a small grass fire beginning to grow near the Glenmore Inn during a hot August day last year.

The 911 Heroes Awards are given out annually to young Calgarians who display a sense of courage and bravery.

Sahlen adds that anyone calling 911 during an emergency should stay as calm as possible and give an exact address or description of their location.

“We will always find you, this just makes it quicker so never be afraid to call, we’re here for everybody,” she said.

“They stayed calm, in some cases even provided translation services to their parents and important descriptions for firefighters. Recognizing these kids and everything they did is so positive and one of my favourite events of the year.