CALGARY -- These days you have to find creative ways to stay active.

That’s exactly what 13-year-old Cohen Fluet is doing. He loves lacrosse, but facilities are closed so he had to get creative.

Instead, Cohen says he practices his skills under a bridge at Shouldice Park.

"Well, I’m here playing because my mom and I were walking my dog and I bring my stick everywhere. I just found this sweet bridge to play 'wall ball.'"

Cohen says it’s the perfect place to work on his skills.

"It helps a lot. Like passing and catching and getting the ball to release quicker. You can be a lot better of a lacrosse player."

There’s also a path where Cohen plays. He says he’s always aware of where other people are and he knows the precautions he has to take with coronavirus.

"I’m trying to get out of the house as much as I can but I’m trying to stay safe as well. I keep six feet away from anyone who is passing by."

His mom Carla is super proud that her son has been able to stay active and, at the same time, follow the rules. She says this isn’t the only place he has found to play lacrosse.

"He does it everywhere. He does it off signs, off our garage. I could not be more proud of this kid. He is always finding creative ways to stay active."

And Cohen says he definitely wants to take lacrosse a lot further.

"My brother is down in the States and I want to follow his footsteps."