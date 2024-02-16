CALGARY
    • Zadina has 2 goals and 2 assists for career-high 4 points in Sharks' 6-3 victory over Flames

    San Jose Sharks' Luke Kunin and Calgary Flames' Brayden Pachal watch the play during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal San Jose Sharks' Luke Kunin and Calgary Flames' Brayden Pachal watch the play during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
    Filip Zadina had two goals and two assists for a career-high four points in the San Jose Sharks' 6-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

    “It felt pretty good, obviously,” said Zadina, who just a goal and two assists in his previous 18 games. “We haven't scored as a line in a little bit but we got rewarded for the work we've done recently.”

    Luke Kunin also scored twice, Justin Bailey had a goal and two assists for his first career multi-point game and Mikael Granlund added a goal. MacKenzie Blackwood made 31 saves to help San Jose improve to 15-33-5.

    Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Andrei Kuzmenko for Calgary and rookie Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots. The Flames have dropped two straight to fall to 25-24-5 - and have lost five of their last six at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

    “These are games and days that you look back on and they suck, but at the same time, it's a great opportunity to evaluate yourself as a player and a person and come back stronger,” Wolf said

    After setting up the tying and go-ahead goals in the second period, Zadina put it away with goals 37 seconds apart early in the third to make it 5-2.

    Zadina deflected Marco Sturm's shot high into the air with it toppling over the head of an unsuspecting Wolf and landing in the net.

    Zadina's second goal came on a shot from the left wing that got a piece of Rasmus Andersson's stick on the way in.

    “I think for Z, he's obviously a very, very skilled player that can put the puck in the net,” linemate Justin Bailey said. “He's a high pick and a skill player for a reason and you saw that showcased tonight.”

