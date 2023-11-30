CALGARY
Calgary

Zadorov dealt to Canucks in return for draft picks in 2024 and 2026

Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) John Froschauer Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) John Froschauer

The Calgary Flames traded defenceman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks Thursday.

In return, the Flames get two draft picks, a 2024 fifth-round pick previously acquired by Vancouver in a trade with Chicago and a 2026 third-round pick.

"First, I’d like to thank Nikita for his commitment to the Flames and his professionalism through this process," said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy.

"Our hockey operations group works every day to find opportunities that make our team better today and for the future. This trade provides us with important draft assets, cap space and the opportunity for another one of our young prospects to prove himself in the NHL."

The Flames are in action Thursday night against the Dallas Stars at the Saddledome.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Factors behind Canada's drug shortages go back 'decades': expert

Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News