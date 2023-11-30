Zadorov dealt to Canucks in return for draft picks in 2024 and 2026
The Calgary Flames traded defenceman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks Thursday.
In return, the Flames get two draft picks, a 2024 fifth-round pick previously acquired by Vancouver in a trade with Chicago and a 2026 third-round pick.
"First, I’d like to thank Nikita for his commitment to the Flames and his professionalism through this process," said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy.
"Our hockey operations group works every day to find opportunities that make our team better today and for the future. This trade provides us with important draft assets, cap space and the opportunity for another one of our young prospects to prove himself in the NHL."
The Flames are in action Thursday night against the Dallas Stars at the Saddledome.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
