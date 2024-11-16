Zoolights returns to Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo for holiday run
A sparkling spectacle is back at the Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo.
Zoolights is officially underway.
Zoolights is on at the Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo through Jan. 5
The zoo said it's bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before.
This year marks Zoolights' 28th anniversary, and there are new themed areas and activities.
Zoolights runs until January 5, and you can buy tickets in advance at calgaryzoo.com.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Montreal city councillors table motion to declare state of emergency on homelessness
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
Canadians support bike infrastructure, just not the road: study
A new Nanos Research study reveals that a majority of Canadians support spending tax dollars on building bicycle infrastructure off the road, but that bike lanes on roads worsen traffic flow.
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
Trudeau talking trade with South American leaders at APEC in Peru, will address media
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Betty White Forever: New stamp will honor the much-beloved 'Golden Girls' actor
The United States Postal Service might have found a way to unite a nation bitterly divided after this month's election: It's releasing a Betty White stamp.
Eight killed and 17 injured in mass stabbing in eastern China
Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a stabbing attack on a college campus in the eastern Chinese city of Yixing on Saturday, police say.
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Woman charged in drowning of 5-year-old west of Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was charged in the drowning of a five-year-old girl last month.
-
'Keep that legacy going': Siblings revive one of Alberta's oldest general stores
It's a brisk, bright autumn morning when Julie-Ann McNeilly comes barrelling down a dirt road, steps out of her van and dives deep into the history of Johnny's Store.
-
'We ended up ordering pizza': Couples accuse Edmonton caterer of jilting them on wedding day
A couple's wedding day is something they'll remember forever, but for some recently married in Edmonton it's memorable for the wrong reasons.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
-
Lethbridge-West residents still without representation five months after MLA resignation
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
-
Students put math, science skills to work for cardboard boat in Lethbridge competition
Two hundred students from across southern Alberta set sail at the University of Lethbridge Thursday, in cardboard boats.
Vancouver
-
Cleanup underway after rockfall closes Highway 7 west of Hope, B.C.
A rockfall has closed a stretch of Highway 7 in British Columbia's Fraser Valley.
-
Video shows altercation between security guards, First Nations teen at B.C. mall
Video circulating on social media shows several security guards at a Surrey, B.C., mall physically pinning a teenage girl to the ground as she cries out in distress.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
-
Insurance bureau estimates $110 million in damages from October storms in B.C.
Intense flooding that hammered British Columbia's coast last month has led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for 'unauthorized access of patient records,' college says
A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.
Saskatoon
-
Sudden death investigation underway in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 1300 block of 8th Street East.
-
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatchewan tire recycler suing province for $10M over multiple year contract dispute
A Saskatoon rubber manufacturer is taking the province to court, claiming millions of dollars in damages for breach of a contract as part of a dispute that's lasted more than two years.
Regina
-
Snowfall warning in place for parts of southern Sask.
Several areas in southeast Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning on Saturday.
-
These are the 8 former Riders playing for the Grey Cup in 2024
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have come up short of the Grey Cup, but the season was a substantial improvement on two fronts: the team made the playoffs, and the number of former Riders in the championship was down from 2023.
-
Sask. man facing child pornography charge
A Saskatchewan man is facing a child pornography charge following investigation by the provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Toronto
-
Cold case that puzzled Toronto-area police for nearly half a century cracked. Here's how they did it
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
-
How these Swifties spent $600 each on last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift’s Toronto concert
After failed attempts at securing the long-awaited “Eras Tour” concert tickets in Toronto, Alexis Abou-Chalha thought she was out of luck. However, when Ticketmaster surprised fans with additional seats before the six-show series started, they were able to snag last minute tickets.
-
Toronto police searching for 4 suspects after 2 men assaulted and robbed
Toronto police are searching for four suspects after two men were assaulted, robbed and forced to withdraw money from an ATM earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Montreal city councillors table motion to declare state of emergency on homelessness
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
-
Book fair highlights Quebec's thriving English writing culture
Despite English being a linguistic minority in the province, the consensus among the large crowd at the Quebec Writers’ Federation (QWF) annual gala was that English writing is still a vibrant part of Quebec culture.
-
Two missing after house fire in Beauce, Que.
Two men are missing after a house fire in Saint-Georges, Beauce, Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
Canada Post strike: Maritime provinces working to ensure vital cheques arrive
All three Maritime provinces are working on alternatives to ensure residents receive vital mail, like government cheques, after Canada Post workers hit the picket lines Friday morning.
-
Sydney, N.S., welcomes shoppers looking for unique gifts to Christmas Festival of Crafts
The Home Crafters of Cape Breton is attracting shoppers searching for unique gifts to Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., from Nov. 15 to 17 for the 37th annual Christmas Festival of Crafts.
-
String of three murders in Nova Scotia raises alarm about intimate partner violence
Groups working to help victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia say a recent string of murders of women provides just a glimpse of the extent of intimate partner violence in the province, and they say more action is needed to protect victims.
Winnipeg
-
Video shows shotgun pointed at staff during pawn shop robbery
A Winnipeg pawn shop owner is speaking out after a violent robbery at his McPhillips Street location.
-
Man escapes Winnipeg home after robbery, suspects take off in stolen vehicle: police
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects, as well as a stolen vehicle, involved in an armed robbery earlier this month.
-
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Orleans
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly injured multiple people with a weapon in Ottawa's east end Friday night.
-
Glen Road rollover in eastern Ontario left one dead, injured another: OPP
A single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon left one person dead, another injured and closed Glen Road in eastern Ontario for approximately eight hours, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa leaves driver,65, dead
An Ottawa driver has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
-
Timmins, Ont., rock band sets new world record Friday
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Barrie
-
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
-
Police search for theft suspects
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for two suspects who were involved in an alleged theft at a store in Alliston this week.
-
Missing teenager located: OPP
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they found a missing teenager who they were searching for in Tiny Township on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
-
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
-
Cold case that puzzled Toronto-area police for nearly half a century cracked. Here's how they did it
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
London
-
Easton Cowan holds point streak to 50 games, London Knights secure victory over Sting
Easton Cowan was the star of the ice last night, bringing home two goals to secure the London Knights victory over the Sarnia Sting.
-
LTC secures $50 million in funding to expand services
London Transit Commission has received $5.1 million per year, for the next 10 years from the Canada Public Transit Fund, supporting long-term capital transit needs in London.
-
Using the web to support people through their diabetes diagnosis
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare is shining a light on people that are finding a community of support in digital spaces.
Windsor
-
Essex OPP on the scene of Belle River investigation
Essex OPP is on the scene of an investigation in the area of 4th Street and Railway Avenue in Belle River this afternoon.
-
Sudbury Wolves take home victory against the Sarnia Spitfires
Quentin Musty scored twice as the Wolves dumped the Spitfires in OHL action last night.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.