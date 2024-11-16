Zoolights returns to Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo for holiday run

A sparkling spectacle is back at the Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo.

Zoolights is officially underway.

Zoolights is on at the Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo through Jan. 5

The zoo said it's bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before.

This year marks Zoolights' 28th anniversary, and there are new themed areas and activities.

Zoolights runs until January 5, and you can buy tickets in advance at calgaryzoo.com.