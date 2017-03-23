2017 Rangeland Derby canvas auction hauls in $2.4M
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 9:11AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 8:22PM MDT
This year's edition of the 2017 Calgary Stampede GMC Rangeland Derby canvas auction, generally considered a reflection of the state of Calgary's economy, saw growth over the total from the 2016 sale.
According to World Pro Chuckwagon Association officials, the 36 participating wagons garnered a total of $2,422,500, an average of $67,291.67 per wagon.
Kelly ' The King' Sutherland, a 12-time Calgary Stampede champion who will be competing in his final Rangeland Derby this year, received the top bid. The 'Friends of the King' group spent $110,000 to have Sutherland represent them once again.
In addition to the Calgary Stampede GMC Rangeland Derby, the auction winners will have their tarps displayed during World Professional Chuckwagon Association (WPCA) Pro Tour and Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association (CPCA) Tour events
The 2016 auction collected just under $2.3M for the drivers but this year some of the bigger buyers from previous tarp auctions, including the Tsuut’ina Nation, elected not to participate.
The first night of the 2017 Calgary Stampede GMC Rangeland Derby is set for Friday, July 7.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Calgary woman appeals conviction in death of diabetic son
- Staff layoffs at Calgary Zoo amid animal health division restructuring
- 2017 Rangeland Derby canvas auction hauls in $2.4M
- Liberal MP apologized for stripper joke, whip's office says
- Businesses in Kensington and South Calgary robbed at knifepoint