

CTV Calgary Staff





This year's edition of the 2017 Calgary Stampede GMC Rangeland Derby canvas auction, generally considered a reflection of the state of Calgary's economy, saw growth over the total from the 2016 sale.

According to World Pro Chuckwagon Association officials, the 36 participating wagons garnered a total of $2,422,500, an average of $67,291.67 per wagon.

Kelly ' The King' Sutherland, a 12-time Calgary Stampede champion who will be competing in his final Rangeland Derby this year, received the top bid. The 'Friends of the King' group spent $110,000 to have Sutherland represent them once again.

In addition to the Calgary Stampede GMC Rangeland Derby, the auction winners will have their tarps displayed during World Professional Chuckwagon Association (WPCA) Pro Tour and Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association (CPCA) Tour events

The 2016 auction collected just under $2.3M for the drivers but this year some of the bigger buyers from previous tarp auctions, including the Tsuut’ina Nation, elected not to participate.

The first night of the 2017 Calgary Stampede GMC Rangeland Derby is set for Friday, July 7.