Authorities in Abbotsford say that charges are pending against an Alberta man who allegedly shot and killed a local police officer and then reportedly engaged in a brazen daylight shootout with officers on Monday.

The incident began at the Fraser Valley Auto Mall, when someone called police about a Mustang that had been reported stolen. The caller had apparently blocked the thief with his own vehicle.

But that's when the suspect got out and opened fire at the caller and others with a shotgun.

Abbotsford police arrived and exchange gunfire with the suspect, resulting in one officer being injured in the shootout.

The suspect fled in the stolen car again, but officers caught up with him on the Fraser Highway and exchanged gunfire once more.

No civilians were harmed in the incident, but bullets did hit a number of vehicles.

Unfortunately, the police officer that was wounded in the original incident succumbed to his injuries.

He's been identified as Constable John Davidson, a 24-year veteran with the police force. He leaves behind a wife and three adult children.

Abbotsford Police Chief Bob Rick said he spoke with his family on Monday, hailing him as a hero.

"Our officers' actions today, all of them, were absolutely heroic," said Rich. "There were officers heroically trying to save the life of our member. There were officers immediately taking control of the scene.

"When they responded to this, they responded in a way that was designed to protect the public. This person was trying to kill people, members of the public, and our officers responded.

"The officer who gave his life today is a hero. He was protecting this community. He will always be my hero."

A memorial has been set up at the Abbotsford Police Department in honour of Davidson and many police stations across the country, including here in Calgary, have offered condolences.

We all send our condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of the @AbbyPoliceDept Officer killed in the line of duty today.#HeroInLife pic.twitter.com/IsUDSgO9t1 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 6, 2017

John Horgan, B.C.'s premier also offered his condolences online after hearing about the death of the officer.

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of an Abbotsford Police officer today. My heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends & colleagues. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) November 7, 2017

The name of the suspect, who was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition following his arrest, won't be released until after charges have been formally laid.

Police, however, have said that he is an Alberta man in his 60s.

(With files from the Canadian Press)