A health store in Prince George, B.C., is fighting back against critics over its decision to have David Stephan, the former southern Alberta man convicted in the meningitis death of his son, speak at their location.

The owner of Ave Maria invited Stephan to the store to speak about a supplement sold by his family’s company.

The visit ended up drawing backlash on social media toward the company and one protester even confronted Stephan at the store.

Stephan and his wife Collett were convicted last April for failing to provide the necessaries of life for their 18-month-old son Ezekiel.

The boy died in 2012 from bacterial meningitis that went untreated for several weeks.

The pair is awaiting the results of an appeal of the conviction on the grounds that the trial judge erred when he refused to allow a former chief medical examiner to give expert advice and by redacting the doctor's expert report.

The Crown is appealing the Stephans’ sentences, calling them too lenient and not reflecting the gravity of the crime.

The appeals will be heard on March 9.

Meanwhile, Ave Maria staff says in a Facebook post that its decision was based on client demand.