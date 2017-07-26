Body found near Bow Waters Canoe Club
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:12PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 26, 2017 5:15PM MDT
Police are investigating after a body was found near a boating facility in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.
The body was found shortly after 11:30 a.m. near the Bow Waters Canoe Club.
Police say the death is not considered suspicious and the Medical Examiner is working to determine how the person died.