The recall of bottles of gin that contain nearly twice the amount of alcohol content posted on the label has expanded to include Alberta.

Officials with the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission say that a specific batch of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin was sold in the province.

The liquor was sold in 1.14L quantities with a lot number of L16304 W.

The manufacturer says some bottles in the batch were not diluted properly and that resulted in an incorrect alcohol content of 77 percent, not 40 percent as advertised on the label.

Customers who have found they purchased this liquor may return any opened or unopened product with the corresponding lot number for a full refund.

The AGLC is asking all retailers to pull bottles with that lot number from their shelves.

There have been no complaints or injuries related to the consumption of this product in Alberta.

The recall was originally reported in Ontario on Tuesday, but it was soon found that bottles from the defective batch were shipped to four other provinces; Quebec, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.