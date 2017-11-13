Prominent Calgary businessman George Gosbee died suddenly Sunday night at the age of 48.

He was the CEO of AltaCorp Capital and a former co-owner of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Details of his death have not been released.

Gosbee had worked for more than 20 years in Calgary's financial industry and founded AltaCorp in 2010.

Paul Sarachman, the President and CEO of AltaCorp Capital Inc released this statement:

“On behalf of AltaCorp Capital it is with great sorrow that we confirm our founder and colleague George Gosbee passed away suddenly on November 12, 2017. As part of our succession plans, I will be assuming the role of CEO to ensure business continues as usual. The AltaCorp family is deeply saddened by George’s passing and we ask that the Gosbee family’s privacy is respected.”

In 2013, Gosbee led a group to purchase the NHL's Arizona Coyotes and restructure the Club.

In a statement, Andrew Barroway, current Coyotes owner said,” We are deeply saddened to hear the news today that former Coyotes Governor George Gosbee has passed away. George was a tremendous person and passionate hockey fan who played a key role in keeping the Coyotes in Arizona. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

He was involved in charities, including Calgary Meals on Wheels and Ducks Unlimited.

Gosbee was married with three adult children.