Calgary man charged with sex offences after incident at northwest dayhome
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 9:55AM MDT
Police have laid charges against a Calgary man in relation to an incident at a northwest dayhome involving a three-year-old girl.
In February, the child told her parents that she had been inappropriately touched by a man while at her dayhome in the community of Citadel.
The man lives in the home but is not the primary caregiver, and is alleged to have had sexual contact with the girl while they were alone.
Gary Francis Hachey, 51, is charged with sexual interference and sexual assault. He will next appear in court on August 4.
The operator of the dayhome knows the man and is cooperating with police.
