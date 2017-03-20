A Calgary man, who won $1M in a lottery draw in mid-February, says he will be using his winnings to enjoy a vacation and help him retire early.

Charles Stevenson won the prize in the February 18 draw from a ticket he bought from the Ridge Mart at 1920 62 Avenue S.E.

“It’s overwhelming. I checked the ticket twice, in two different stores, to make sure I was seeing things right. I was just vibrating for hours!” he said.

Stevenson says the first thing he’ll do is add onto a previously-planned trip to Mexico.

“We already planned to go to Mexico, but now I think we’ll make it a bigger trip and get our kids to come along too,” he said.

He won on the only Guaranteed Prize Draw on Feb. 18.