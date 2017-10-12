CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary police investigate report of fake cop during a traffic stop
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 11:52AM MDT
Police are informing the public of a man who allegedly pulled over a driver in southwest Calgary this week while pretending to be a police officer.
Investigators say a male driver was heading southbound on 69 Street S.W., heading to Glenmore Trail at about 3:00 p.m. on October 10 when he was stopped by a white Honda Civic that had red and blue lights in the front window.
The driver of the Civic got out and approached the man’s vehicle, telling him he was a ‘special forces’ police officer.
Police say the victim was then told he was speeding and was threatened with jail if he did not pay a fine.
The driver refused and asked for the man’s badge number and identification, saying that he would call police if the suspect didn’t provide them.
The man returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.
The suspect is described as
- a black male
- in his 30s
- approximately 183 cm
- bald
- muscular build
- tattoos
He was wearing a white t-shirt with the words ‘Canadian Special Forces’ written on it in red lettering. He also wore jeans and had a knife and baton on his belt.
Anyone who may have information about this individual is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
Police also remind residents that:
- Almost all CPS traffic stops are done in marked vehicles or unmarked vehicles staffed by fully uniformed officers
- Marked vehicles always have red and blue lights on top, the CPS crest and the word ‘POLICE” on the side
- Unmarked vehicles have red and blue lights built into the grill and interior
- Non-uniformed police officers are required to carry identification at all times that consists of picture ID and a badge
- If a driver isn’t sure about a vehicle pulling them over, they should call 911
- A driver should never get out of their car during a traffic stop unless asked by a uniformed police officer
- When conducting traffic stops, police officers will never make any demands for money