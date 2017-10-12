Police are informing the public of a man who allegedly pulled over a driver in southwest Calgary this week while pretending to be a police officer.

Investigators say a male driver was heading southbound on 69 Street S.W., heading to Glenmore Trail at about 3:00 p.m. on October 10 when he was stopped by a white Honda Civic that had red and blue lights in the front window.

The driver of the Civic got out and approached the man’s vehicle, telling him he was a ‘special forces’ police officer.

Police say the victim was then told he was speeding and was threatened with jail if he did not pay a fine.

The driver refused and asked for the man’s badge number and identification, saying that he would call police if the suspect didn’t provide them.

The man returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as

a black male

in his 30s

approximately 183 cm

bald

muscular build

tattoos

He was wearing a white t-shirt with the words ‘Canadian Special Forces’ written on it in red lettering. He also wore jeans and had a knife and baton on his belt.

Anyone who may have information about this individual is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Police also remind residents that: