Calgary police need your help as they investigate two cases of sexual assault.

Police say in each a woman was touched without consent by a stranger and both incidents happened on Wednesday, January 11 in northwest Calgary.

In the first case, police say a woman was walking near the intersection of 22 Street and 25 Avenue N.W. around 5:45 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The second incident happened later that same day, about 8:40 p.m. on a pathway near the Calgary Curling Club on 7 Avenue and 3 Street N.W.

Once again, police say a man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police say both attacks were random.

The suspect is white, roughly 182 centimetres tall (nearly six feet), with a slim build and facial stubble.



He was wearing a green jacket with fur around the hood at the time of both attacks.

If you have any information about these incidents of the identity of the suspect you’re asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org.