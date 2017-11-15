Officials at the Calgary Zoo are morning the loss of one of their male peacocks that flew the coop, right into the middle of the lion enclosure.

On November 9, keepers were in the process of moving the birds to their winter habitats where they stay until warmer weather comes back.

While they were performing the task, one of the male peacocks took to the air and flew over the wall, landing in the lion habitat.

The zoo's two male lions ended up attacking the bird. It did not survive.

Trish Exton-Parder, a spokesperson for the Calgary Zoo, said the bird flew higher and faster than expected and the incident is very shocking for the animal care team.

The zoo's six other peacocks are now in their winter habitats.

(With files from the Canadian Press)