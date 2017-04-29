Car crashes through exterior of convenience store in Woodlands
Damage to the exterior of the Woodbine Husky Market following a Saturday morning crash
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 12:22PM MDT
A driver was shaken but not seriously injured after crashing through the storefront of a southwest store on Saturday morning.
According to Calgary Fire Department officials, crews responded to the Woodbine Husky Market in the 11800 block of 24 Street Southwest shortly before 8:00 a.m. Saturday following reports of a crash. The unnamed driver of a car is believed to have mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while approaching the store.
The woman was assessed by EMS at the scene but did not require additional medical attention. No one inside the store was injured in the crash.
City engineers were called to the convenience store and confirmed the integrity of the building.
