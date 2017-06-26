A 32-year-old man is facing weapons charges in connection to a shooting outside a southwest bar on the weekend.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 10 Avenue SW at about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Investigators say four women left the club and were getting into a car in the parking lot when they got into an argument with a man who was standing with a group nearby.

The man allegedly shot at the car before leaving the scene. Police say the bullet went into the car and lodged in the front passenger seat.

An officer was near the area and saw the incident unfold. The Tactical Unit member was able to follow the suspect who was taken into custody without further incident.

Police found a handgun nearby and say no one was injured in the incident.

Mohamed A-Kadir Abukar, 32, of Calgary, is charged with discharge of a firearm with intent, discharge firearm with recklessness, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and four counts of breach of a prohibition order for possession of firearms.

Abukar will appear in court on the charges on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org