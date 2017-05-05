A police investigation into the distribution of child pornography online has resulted in charges against an 18-year-old Strathmore man.

Last August, the Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) were contacted about a case involving the sharing of child pornography through social media.

On Tuesday, Strathmore RCMP arrested Marvin Agboro, 18, in connection to the investigation.

Agboro is charged with:

Accessing child pornography

Possessing child pornography

Making child pornography available

He has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16, 2017.