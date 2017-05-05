Child porn charges laid against Strathmore man
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 9:25AM MDT
A police investigation into the distribution of child pornography online has resulted in charges against an 18-year-old Strathmore man.
Last August, the Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) were contacted about a case involving the sharing of child pornography through social media.
On Tuesday, Strathmore RCMP arrested Marvin Agboro, 18, in connection to the investigation.
Agboro is charged with:
- Accessing child pornography
- Possessing child pornography
- Making child pornography available
He has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16, 2017.
Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence to contact local police or cybertip.ca.