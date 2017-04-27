Court hears nothing could be done to save hit and run victim
Testimony continued Thursday at the second degree murder trial for 22-year-old Joshua Mitchell.
He has admitted to being behind the wheel of the stolen truck in a police interrogation video.
In June 2015, Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani, who worked at the Centex gas station on 16 Avenue, was struck and killed when she chased down a truck that was attempting to escape without paying for fuel.
She chased the vehicle into traffic and climbed on the hood to get the driver to return and pay his $113 bill.
A neurologist told court Thursday there was nothing doctors could do to save her after she was transported to hospital.
Scans and x-rays showed the bone at the base of the skull and vertebrae in her neck were fractured.
The 35-year -old was in a coma and three out of the four blood vessels going to her brain were damaged.
Mitchell’s trial continues Friday.
(With files from Ina Sidhu)
