Testimony continued Thursday at the second degree murder trial for 22-year-old Joshua Mitchell.

He has admitted to being behind the wheel of the stolen truck in a police interrogation video.

In June 2015, Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani, who worked at the Centex gas station on 16 Avenue, was struck and killed when she chased down a truck that was attempting to escape without paying for fuel.

She chased the vehicle into traffic and climbed on the hood to get the driver to return and pay his $113 bill.

A neurologist told court Thursday there was nothing doctors could do to save her after she was transported to hospital.

Scans and x-rays showed the bone at the base of the skull and vertebrae in her neck were fractured.

The 35-year -old was in a coma and three out of the four blood vessels going to her brain were damaged.

Mitchell’s trial continues Friday.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)