One woman is dead and four people were transported to hospital following a late night crash on a rural road between Lethbridge city limits and the town of Coaldale involving a Ford Mustang and a herd of cattle.

RCMP from Coaldale responded to a location on Range Road 212 near Township Road 92 shortly before midnight on Canada Day after a group of cows was struck by the northbound car.

A damaged Ford Mustang came to a stop in the ditch on the west side of the road. The driver of the car, a 33-year-old woman from the Lethbridge area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The four passengers, two adults and two youths, were transported ground ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge. One of the passengers, a woman of undisclosed age, suffered serious injuries to her neck requiring additional attention and she was taken from Lethbridge to a Calgary-area hospital.

Seven of the cows died as a result of the collision including severely injured animals that were euthanized by police.

The road was closed to traffic for roughly three hours.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal collision.