Fire crews have knocked down a big fire in the west end of the community of Okotoks that destroyed two homes.

Crews were called to the Sheep River Cove area at about 9:40 p.m.

Witnesses say a show home was completely engulfed in flames and another home under construction was also on fire.

Fire crews are still at the scene watching for hot spots but there is no information on what may have sparked the blaze.

No one was reported injured but a number of other homes had to be evacuated as a result.