Crews douse massive fire in Okotoks
A show home in Okotoks was engulfed in flames on Monday night, but crews are still working to determine a cause for the blaze. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 6:44AM MDT
Fire crews have knocked down a big fire in the west end of the community of Okotoks that destroyed two homes.
Crews were called to the Sheep River Cove area at about 9:40 p.m.
Witnesses say a show home was completely engulfed in flames and another home under construction was also on fire.
Fire crews are still at the scene watching for hot spots but there is no information on what may have sparked the blaze.
No one was reported injured but a number of other homes had to be evacuated as a result.