A decades-old institution in south Calgary will cease operations in the coming months following the sale of the building.

Lloyd’s Recreation, located at 7520 Macleod Trail Southeast, is set to close in early 2018. Visitors to the business’ website were notified of the decision.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers over the last 53 years. Lloyds Recreation will be permanently closing. Our last public skating session will run Sunday February 18th from 1:00 – 6:00.”

According to a source who request anonymity, the move follows the recent passing of the wife of Lloyd, the original owner. The wife’s final wishes included shutting down the facility after her death.

The source adds the building and surrounding property has been purchased by a company that owns strip malls. Proceeds of the sale of the property will be donated to charity.