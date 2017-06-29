A 54-year-old resident of Didsbury, Alberta has been arrested and charged in connection to a child pornography investigation prompted by social media posts.

In December of 2016, members of Canada’s National Child Exploitation Centre were notified by their American counterparts of inappropriate images being posted to a social media account from an Internet Protocol (IP) address traced to a location in Alberta.

The Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit launched an investigation into the posting of child pornography and identified a resident of the town of Didsbury as a suspect.

On June 28, ICE and RCMP officials arrested the 54-year-old suspect and seized electronic devices from the man’s home.

As a result of the investigation, Jody Hollenback faces charges of:

Possessing child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Making child pornography available

Hollenback has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on July 24.

Didsbury is located approximately 60 kilometres north of Calgary.