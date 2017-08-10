The Calgary Fire Department extinguished an early afternoon fire on a trailer in the parking lot of a gas station near Canada Olympic Park.

Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer Carol Henke says fire crews responded to the Petro-Canada gas station, in the 8400 block of Bowfort Road Northwest, shortly after 12:30 p.m. following reports of a fire. Firefighters encountered a flatbed trailer, attached to a pickup truck, with flames pouring from its load of Styrofoam. The fire emitted a thick, black smoke.

According to Henke, the fire was extinguished in quick order and no one was injured in the fire.

An employee of the gas station says the driver of the pickup truck was unaware the pile of Styrofoam had caught fire when he entered the gas station.

The pickup truck received minor heat damage. There was no damage to the gas station.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.