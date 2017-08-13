Construction of the Elbow River overpass of Tsuut’ina Trail, the southwest leg of the ring road, has been put on hold less than a day after the project received its approval permit.

Opponents of the bridge, including the group YYC Cares, are concerned with the potential impact the planned berm bridge will have on the wetlands and are pressing for developers to consider an open-span design instead, similar to the Stoney Trail bridge over the Bow River in northwest Calgary.

“It’s more eco-friendly and it makes better sense,” said Allie Tulick of YYC Cares. “It doesn’t restrict the wildlife corridor and it lets the river flow. It protects the wetlands and lets them do their job for flood mitigation.”

The project has been temporarily halted in an area near the wetlands of the Weaselhead in response to an appeal submitted to the Alberta Environmental Appeals Board for consideration.

“Our government is committed to ensuring this project meets environmental standards and we respect the process,” said Aileen Machell, Press Secretary to Minister of Transportation and Minister of Infrastructure Brian Mason in a statement. “This is part of the process.”

Construction on Tsuut’ina Trail, the section of the ring road between Glenmore Trail and Highway 22X, began earlier this year.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg