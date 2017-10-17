Wildfires fuelled by high winds have prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for a number of communities in Alberta.

An evacuation order was issued for the Town of Gleichen at about 8:25 p.m. and officials are going door-to-door to notify residents.

Two grass fires near Strathmore have closed Highway 1 from Highway 21 to Range Road 214.

One of the fires is burning near Highway 910 and Range Road 264 and officials say it appears that the fire was sparked after a train caught fire near the Agrium Plant.

The second blaze in near Highway 817 and Highway 24, near the Siksika Nation, and some residents there have also been evacuated.

Evacuees from Strathmore and Gleichen are being asked to check in at reception centres set up at the Strathmore Civic Centre and Standard Community Hall.