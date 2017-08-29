The Calgary fire department is extinguishing hot spots at a recycling shop in the southeast on Tuesday morning after flames ripped through the facility overnight.

Crews initially got the call at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday from the yard at 52 Street and Peigan Trail S.E.

Only one truck responded at first, but firefighters soon called for a second alarm when they found there was a lot of smoke.

Officials say the main building was completely engulfed and flames had begun to threaten neighbouring buildings at the industrial lots.

The business mainly affected by the fire recycles wooden pallets, the portable platforms used by shippers.

Aerial ladders were brought in to help knock down the blaze and, luckily, no one was injured.

After the main fire was put out, crews set to work overhauling the scene; tearing down walls and ceilings of the destroyed building to reveal and extinguish any hot spots.

Fire officials aren't sure how the fire began, but say a vehicle was found nearby.

"There is a vehicle in the vicinity. We're not sure how it involved it was and why other than investigators will be here in the morning to after a better look at it and determine the cause of the fire," said Brad Bogner with the CFD.

But the flames weren’t the only issue firefighters were concerned about. With almost no wind, there was a lot of smoke in the area so officials were also concerned about air quality.

Air quality monitors were brought in as a result and testing has resulted in clear readings.

52 Street S.E. was shut down for most of the night while crews dealt with the fire.

Fire investigators are at the scene and will determine a cause once all the hotspots have been put out.