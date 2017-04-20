A garbage truck got stuck under the Centre Street Bridge after the driver underestimated the amount of clearance between the top of his vehicle and the bridge deck on Thursday morning.

The truck from Envirocan.co was wedged under the bridge on Riverfront Avenue for a few hours while crews worked to figure out how to remove it.

The fire department was called in to assist and crews deflated the tires on the truck to ease it out from under the bridge deck.

An engineer was also brought in to assess the structure to ensure it was not compromised by the collision.