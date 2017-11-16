

CTV Calgary Staff





Deibi 'David' Francisco Monterroso Salazar, the suspect in Wednesday's homicide in Forest Lawn, has been arrested following a tip from the public.

According to police, Salazar was located on an acreage near Strathmore and apprehended by members of the RCMP.

Early Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of 39 Street S.E. following reports a man was in medical distress.

When they arrived, police found a deceased man inside the home. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted on Thursday. The identify of the deceased has not been released but investigators say the man's death was not the result of a random attack.

Two children and two women as well as five police officers were affected by pepper spray that was discharged inside the residence. One of the women also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Prior to his arrest, police said that Salazar was considered to be dangerous and that he may not be of sound judgement.

Investigators were also concerned for the welfare of the suspect's 49-year old mother, Mirsa Monterosso Salazar. Police located Mirsa Salazar at an undisclosed location in Calgary and say she is in good health.

A second-degree murder charge is pending against Deibi Francisco Monterroso Salazar.