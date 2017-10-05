Candidates in Banff’s election have their work cut out for them in the election campaign as voters are going to come up with a firm answer on one of the community’s long standing issues.

Currently, people in Banff can park for free at a number of lots and on the street, but the issue of paying to park has divided the town for a very long time.

The proposal of paying to park was defeated in 2000, but returned in 2014 as a pilot project that saw drivers pay to park at three lots.

The project was quashed following a petition from angry residents.

Years later, those in the community are still very vocal about the issue.

“I’d say no; keep it no paid parking,” said Matt Slabs, who lives in Banff. “There are just so many locals in town who need to park everywhere and it’s not fair to them.”

Paul Clinton, another Banff resident, says there is a parking problem in the community. “The parking is going to continue and the number of guests is going to continue and if that’s the case, something’s going to have to happen and personally, I’d rather see paid parking than my taxes going up.”

“It’s kind of nice to be able to park and not have to pay. Especially for locals, I’d rather not have to pay to enjoy the place that I live.” said Jessica Miscichowski.

Karen Sorensen, running for re-election in Banff, will be voting ‘yes’ on a paid parking plan.

“I think it makes sense that there are over four million visitors a year that are using this infrastructure do contribute to the cost.”

Hugh Pettigrew, running against Sorensen for the mayor’s chair, is opposed to the idea.

“First of all, it’s not creating more parking. We’ve already paid for the parking space we have.”

90 percent of the visitors to Banff this year came in private vehicles and once there, shuttle buses were able to take 400,000 of them around town.

A park n’ ride lot is currently in the planning process but a majority of the surface lots are free. However, that could change in a vote by residents on October 16.