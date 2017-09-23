Several high school athletes have found themselves stuck on the sidelines after transferring schools because of a policy created to prevent teams from seeking a competitive advantage.

According to the Alberta Schools Athletic Association’s (ASAA) transfer policy, student athletes who transfer schools after beginning grade 10 are ineligible from participating in ASAA activities for a period of 12 months. The principal of the receiving school and the association will review the eligibility of students who have changed residences, pursued a program unavailable at their previous school or transferred schools for legal, religious or health reasons.

Bernice Hill’s son Sam recently transferred to Centennial High School ahead of the start of the 2017-2018 school year. The Grade 12 student has shown interest in pursuing a culinary career and Centennial offered a commercial cooking course.

“We wanted him to be able to participate and meet a new bunch of friends in his new school and the best way to do that is to play sports,” said Bernice.

Sam, who had played football at his last school, was informed he was ineligible to play for the Centennial High School Coyotes. “It was very frustrating and also very stressful,” said Bernice.

The Hill family appealed Sam’s ineligibility with the ASAA and, after three weeks of uncertainty, the 16-year-old was permitted to suit up for the Coyotes football team. Sam joined his team for Friday afternoon’s game against Ernest Manning High School.

Tamara Sibbald’s son Isiah will also join the Coyotes after the ASAA reinstated his eligibility following a transfer from Bishop O'Byrne High School to Centennial High School. Sibbald says the last few weeks have been a learning experience and she would like to see more exposure for the rules regarding transfers.

“Maybe even in Grade 9, when kids are looking at their high schools, try to pick the right one,” said Sibbald. “Maybe they can talk about it at the assemblies with the parents and the kids. Explain how important it is.”

The ASAA’s transfer policy was put in place more than 15 years ago as a measure to ensure academics remained the top priority of schools and to prevent teams from poaching players from other schools to stack their rosters.

The association’s executive director says it’s important for parents to inform their child’s current and future schools of transfer plans.

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe