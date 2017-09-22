Members of the RCMP have arrested a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman following the search of a home in the hamlet of Conrich on Wednesday during an investigation into suspected human trafficking.

According to RCMP officials, the Strathmore RCMP detachment recently received a complaint from someone who identified themself as a victim of human trafficking.

As a result of the investigation into the allegations, members of the RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime unit executed a search warrant at an undisclosed residence in Conrich on September 20. Two people, 32-year-old Mohammed Sayeed Shukur Ubeydullah and 29-year-old Amandeep Kaur Heer, were arrested at the scene and subsequently charged.

Shukur Ubeydullah and Heer face charges including:

Trafficking in Persons

Receiving Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons

Withholding or Destroying Documents related to Trafficking in Persons

The accused have been released from custody on a recognizance and are scheduled to appear on Strathmore Provincial Court on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

The hamlet of Conrich is situated approximately three killometres east of Calgary city limits on Township Road 250 (the continuation of McKnight Boulevard Northeast)