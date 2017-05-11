Cold Garden, a microbrewery located in the heart of Inglewood, had gained a reputation for its pet-friendly approach but dogs are no longer permitted inside the business.

Alberta Health Services has muzzled the tasting of beers alongside man’s best friend after the brewery started to allow customers to bring in outside food. Cold Garden was originally granted permission by health inspectors to have dogs on the premises as food was not prepared on site. Now, the brewery, which only opened its doors last winter, will need to apply for a special exemption to allow the dogs to return.

Dogs have been a part of Cold Garden even prior to the brewery’s official launch.

“We all own dogs,” said Dan Allard, Cold Garden’s head of brewery operations. “They were always here keeping us company.”

“When we opened the doors we kept them here.”

Allard says the brewery is working with AHS to secure an exception but, in the meantime, dogs cannot step through the doors.

“There’s no public health risk involved,” “said Allard. “All parties want to see it happen. There’s a lot of movement towards it. A lot of people who don’t even like dogs are in here and it doesn’t bother them at all.”

In a statement, Alberta Health Services officials explained the need for an exemption.

“Cold Garden Brewery was not originally a food-permitted facility. Because the scope of its operations have changed/expanded from what was originally approved by AHS and the city, it is now considered an operation requiring a food permit, and therefore, the allowance for any live animal must be approved by AHS.”

The brewery plans to file its application for an exemption early next week.

With files from CTV Calgary’s Ina Sidhu