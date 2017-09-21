The Calgary Police Service says that they are standing behind the three officers connected to a police shooting in Mayland Heights on Wednesday and charges are pending against the suspect in the case.

Acting Chief Ray Robitaille says they are supporting the officers directly involved in the shooting that sent a man in his 30s to hospital in life threatening condition.

He says the officers are a 15-year member, a 10-year member and a four-year member.

"They, along with other officers, responded to this call in a timely manner, taking all necessary steps to ensure the public was safe and the safety of our officers was not compromised. Their patience and diligence is commendable."

The incident began when officers were called to the scene of a domestic incident at a home in the 900 block of 17A Street N.E. on Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they were told the suspect had fled.

Police tracked the male suspect, believed to be in his 30s, to a detached garage at another home, in the 500 block of Markerville Road N.E. later on in the evening.

Robitaille says there was an indication that he had a weapon, but police weren't sure what.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the man came out of the garage and the situation escalated, resulting in the officers deploying a Taser and discharging their service weapons.

Residents tell CTV that they heard at least five separate gunshots.

The suspect was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

Robitaille said the CPS would not be releasing any more information about the shooting incident itself, but says the suspect involved was known to them and will be facing charges for the domestic incident.

He says that his identity won't be released until the charges have been formally laid.

As for the officers, he said all three are doing well after the shooting.

"Our officers are highly trained and they prepare for worst-case scenarios. Yesterday was worst-case scenario for three officers. That is, no matter how much you prepare, stressful. Under those circumstances they're doing very well. They're professional and understand they were carrying out their duty to the best of their ability."

Robitaille added that of the 220,000 calls for service into the CPS this year, 15 of those resulted in officers pointing their firearms at citizens.

"[That] amounts to a fraction of one percent of all calls for service CPS members attend. The numbers show our members do everything possible to resolve a situation before we are drawing and discharging a firearm is even considered."

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified and has launched an investigation into the matter.