A man who was found in medical distress on a southeast sidewalk by a driver who was backing out of a driveway has died in hospital and police say the death is not suspicious.

Emergency crews were called out to Copperstone Gate and Copperstone Manor S.E at 4:15 a.m. after a driver reported hitting a man who was lying on the sidewalk.

EMS treated the man for exposure and transported him to the South Health Campus in critical condition where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say they don’t know why the man was on the sidewalk and believe he is in his 20s.

The Medical Examiner was also called out and police say the man’s death is not considered suspicious.