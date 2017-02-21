Authorities say that no criminal charges will be laid in connection with the death of a young boy who fell through the ice on a canal behind a home in Airdrie.

On Monday, emergency crews were called to the scene, near Bayside Drive in the southwest community of Bayside at about 1:15 p.m.

Someone in the neighbourhood saw the boys fall through the ice and called 911.

First responders and firefighters got the boys out quickly and the younger boy, in life threatening condition, was flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The boy died in hospital.

His 10-year-old brother was taken to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition.

He has since been released and is now back home with his family.

RCMP say that the two boys were playing in their own backyard and fell through the ice and into the icy water.

Residents who live in the area are rattled by the incident.

“It’s really heart wrenching to have something like that happen on Family Day,” said Darren Woolf. “It’s really hard from a parents’ perspective.”

Others say that the canal is a popular place to play during the winter and it’s such a sad situation to see the kids get hurt because of it.

Residents also said that the warmer weather had been making the ice unsafe and they’d been avoiding going onto it recently.

The victims have not been identified.