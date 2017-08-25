Pincher Creek RCMP say a 72-year-old man has died after he was involved in a serious crash on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the intersection of Highway 507 and Range Road 272, about 30 km east of Pincher Creek, for reports of a three vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, police found the crash involved two pickup trucks and a transport truck.

The 66-year-old female driver and 72-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries but, while on route, the man died of his injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.