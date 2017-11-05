CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police identify person of interest in connection with shooting death in Ranchlands
Charles Oneka, 29, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting death in Ranchlands (CPS)
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 12:35PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 12:40PM MST
Members of the Calgary Police Service are asking for help from the public in locating 29-year-old Charles Oneka who is considered a person of interest in connection with a recent death in a northwest neighbourhood.
At approximately 4:00 p.m. Saturday. officers responded to an alleyway behind the 0-100 block of Ranchero Rise N.W., in Ranchlands, following the discovery of a deceased man inside a vehicle.
The identity of the deceased has not been released but police believe the victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s, had been shot in a targeted attack in the early morning hours of Friday, November 3.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place in the coming days.
Investigators have identified Charles Oneka as a person of interest in connection with the death and a photograph of Oneka has been released.
Anyone who encounters Oneka or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.