Members of the Calgary Police Service are asking for help from the public in locating 29-year-old Charles Oneka who is considered a person of interest in connection with a recent death in a northwest neighbourhood.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Saturday. officers responded to an alleyway behind the 0-100 block of Ranchero Rise N.W., in Ranchlands, following the discovery of a deceased man inside a vehicle.

The identity of the deceased has not been released but police believe the victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s, had been shot in a targeted attack in the early morning hours of Friday, November 3.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in the coming days.

Investigators have identified Charles Oneka as a person of interest in connection with the death and a photograph of Oneka has been released.

Anyone who encounters Oneka or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.