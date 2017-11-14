Police have released photos of a male suspect believed to have stolen a very expensive watch from a high-end jewelry store in downtown Calgary.

Investigators say that at about 4:40 p.m., a man walked into the Birks store at the Core Shopping Centre and spoke with a clerk about the selection of watches.

He asked to try on one of the watches, a Rolex valued at approximately $43,700. Once he had it on, police say that's when he ran out the store.

Police say the suspect was caught on security cameras inside the mall and are now actively looking for him.

He is described as:

Arabic descent

25 to 30 years old

175 cm

slim build

curly hair with a beard

He was last seen wearing an electric blue suit and blue checked tie.

Anyone who is aware of his identity or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org