Calgary police are looking for several suspects believed to be behind a home invasion in the community of Chaparral on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Chaparral Ridge S.E. at about 7:30 p.m. after police received a call from someone inside the residence who said that a number of people barged in and began assaulting the occupants.

According to witnesses, the suspects then fled the home in a number of vehicles.

EMS assessed two people at the scene and transported one to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police remained at the scene for several hours and so far no arrests have been made.