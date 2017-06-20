While the Town of High River, the hardest-hit community in the 2013 flood, has become one of Canada’s best protected, communities downriver are concerned they have been largely ignored.

High River’s $100M dyke system can handle 2013 flood levels and more, but it’s those measures that a handful of property owners say are putting them at a big risk.

Reports say that the dyke system will end up putting 30 percent more water onto their properties above the levels they got back in 2013.

“The extremes are a metre and a half more water and, in some cases, travelling quite a bit faster,” said Harry Riva Cabrin, municipal manager of the M.D. of Foothills.

There is no information on how much the province would compensate them, if at all.

Rhonda Taylor says she is concerned about her family. Their home was destroyed four years ago and while they want to stay, the uncertainty of the situation is preventing them from doing that.

“We’re stuck in limbo. The M.D.’s been helpful, but I think they’ve also been stuck on the back burner by the province and we’ve just been forgotten. We’re just not an important story to anyone anymore.”

For now, many residents are living in trailers on their property until they know they will be protected by berms or bought out altogether.

“I just want people to know that we’re still here, we’re still waiting,” said Julia Alm, another resident.

A study, funded by the provincial government, considered various mitigation or buyout options and concluded it would cost $20M.

Officials say they are examining various funding avenues and plans to meet with the M.D. soon to continue discussions.

(With files from Lea Williams-Doherty)