The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a 72-year-old man last seen on Sunday, March 19.

According to police, George McGarry’s last known whereabouts was North Hill Centre where he was dropped off by a taxi shortly before 10:00 a.m. on March 19.

McGarry uses a wheelchair and has limited use of his arms.

The missing senior is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 170 cm (5’7”) tall

Weighing 59 kg (130 lbs)

Having greyish-brown hair and a moustache

At the time of his disappearance, McGarry was wearing a Calgary Flames hat and sweater. The missing man’s wheelchair is affixed with a Foothills Medical Centre label.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McGarry is asked to call the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.