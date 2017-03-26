Senior’s disappearance enters second week
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 12:35PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a 72-year-old man last seen on Sunday, March 19.
According to police, George McGarry’s last known whereabouts was North Hill Centre where he was dropped off by a taxi shortly before 10:00 a.m. on March 19.
McGarry uses a wheelchair and has limited use of his arms.
The missing senior is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Approximately 170 cm (5’7”) tall
- Weighing 59 kg (130 lbs)
- Having greyish-brown hair and a moustache
At the time of his disappearance, McGarry was wearing a Calgary Flames hat and sweater. The missing man’s wheelchair is affixed with a Foothills Medical Centre label.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McGarry is asked to call the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
