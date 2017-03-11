Kinesiology researchers at the University of Calgary have determined the removal of hitting from Pee Wee hockey leagues resulted in dramatic decrease in concussions amongst the 11 and 12-year-old players.

The Canada-wide rule change, introduced in 2013, prohibited youngsters from body checking.

University of Calgary assistant professor Kathryn Schneider says the data collected before and after hitting was halted exhibited a significant improvement in player safety.

“What we found was a 64 per cent decrease in the risk of concussion and a 50 per cent decrease in all injury once there was no body checking permitted in the Pee Wee hockey leagues,” said Schneider.

The study determined body checking in Pee Wee hockey more than triples the risk of concussion and injury.

Yuliya Gorbach, whose son Alexey plays for the Pee Wee Northwest Warriors, was not surprised to hear of the findings considering the obvious size differences between players playing Pee Wee hockey.

“We have from 5’5” to 5’9” to 4’7. 150 pounds to 90 pounds,” said Gorbach. “That’s something the boys need to learn and they need to skate and keep their heads up.”

“We never want to them get injured, none of them, on either team.”

Sheldon Button’s son Ethan is in his final year of Pee Wee. Next season, Ethan will suit up for a Bantam squad and hitting will be permitted.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” says Sheldon of the removal of hitting from Pee Wee. “You want your kid to be prepared for that hit. I think a lot of the kids in Pee Wee, they go to Bantam next year and go to contact hockey, and it’s full on.”

“What happens in tryouts is you’ve got kids that are a year older than you, who have been playing contact for a year, and you’re almost free game.”

According to the University of Calgary study, the average number of concussions in Pee Wee hockey across Canada has dropped by more than 4,800.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming