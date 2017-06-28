Smoking bag prompts police presence near northeast dealership, CTrain service interrupted
A man carrying a smoking bag walks along 36 Street NE, near the Marlborough LRT station, on Wednesday afternoon (image courtesy: Helen Taylor)
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 4:48PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5:10PM MDT
Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating outside a northeast business and the response has prompted Calgary Transit to halt CTrain service between the Rundle and Franklin LRT stations.
According to police, officers were called to Marlborough Ford in the 600 block of 36 Street Northeast at approximately 3:30 p.m. The intersection of 36 Street and 8 Avenue Northeast has been closed to traffic.
Witnesses confirm to CTV Calgary that a man had been seen carrying a bag in the vicinity and smoke was pouring from the bag.
#CTRIDERS #BLUELINE shuttle buses will be in place between Franklin bus loop and both sides of 36 ST NE at Rundle station pic.twitter.com/2QpNeV3QAf— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) June 28, 2017
More details to follow
