Smoke continues to billow into southern Alberta from wildfires in B.C. and Waterton National Park and air quality in the city is expected to deteriorate throughout the day on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Calgary and says the smoke from wildfires in Verdant Creek and on the northwest boundary of Waterton Park is to blame.

Residents in southern Alberta may experience symptoms including coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

People with cardiovascular or lung diseases, children and seniors are especially susceptible to air pollution and are more likely to be affected by the smoke.

Experts say those with breathing difficulties should stay indoors in a ventilated area.

The air quality index in Calgary is currently at 7, which is considered high risk.

Calgary has seen over 269 hours of haze over the city so far and experts say it is the smokiest year on record for the city. The record was previously set in 1969 when there was 266 hours of smoky conditions.

“At 5:00 (Thursday) we broke the all-time record for smokiest year Calgary has ever observed at the Calgary airport,“ said Rolf Campbell, weather historian.

The Verdant Creek wildfire has now burned nearly 18,000 hectares and 13 parks and campgrounds in the province have been closed to the public.

“There has been a provincial operations centre activated, which is also actively monitoring wildfires including the one burning in Waterton National Park ,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks.

“There are 18 wildfires within the province, however, only one is out of control at 8,000 hectares up in the Slave Lake forest area,” said Matthew Anderson, Wildfire Information Officer.

Helicopter crews were working to reduce the wildfire near Waterton National Park on Thursday and say the fire is primarily in B.C. but it has started spot fires in the park

Parks officials continue to monitor conditions on the fire in the Flathead valley and issued an evacuation alert for Waterton National Park earlier this week, which is still in effect.

