Members of the Calgary Police Service are on the hunt for a 29-year-old man in connection with Wednesday's death of a man inside a Forest Lawn home.

Shortly after noon, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of 38 Street Southeast, in the community of Forest Lawn, following a report indicating a man was in medical distress.

According to CPS officials, officers entered the home and ‘experienced the impacts of pepper spray’.

The subsequent search of the home resulted in the discovery of the remains of a man. Police have not released the identity of the deceased and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Four people who were inside the home, as well as five CPS members, were contaminated by pepper spray.

"Those victims are two children, aged three and five, as well as their grandmother," said CPS Acting Inspector Martin Schiavetta. "Another female who was inside the home at the time sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital in stable but serious condition."

Investigators believe the man’s death was not the result of a random attack. The nature of the death has not been released but Schiavetta confirms a weapon was involved..

Police have determined the suspect had, at one point, been in a relationship with the woman who was hospitalized.

"The surviving female victim was estranged from her suspect," said Schiavetta."The deceased male found inside the residence was the male friend of our surviving female victim that ws transported to hospital."

Police have identified Deibi 'David' Francisco Monterroso Salazar, 29, of Calgary as the suspect.

Salazar is described as :

A Hispanic male

Approximately 173 cm (5'8") tall

Weighing 64 kg (141 lbs)

Having black hair and brown

Gerald Obey Fox lives in one of the two basement suites inside the residence and says the police activity occurred in the adjoining suite.

"I knew something happened because when I was walking up the steps I heard screaming, and I could smell the mace," said Obey Fox. "it hurt the back of my throat, made me cough."

"That's when I heard the screaming and seen my neighbour running down the sidewalk crying."

Obey Fox says his neighbours moved in roughly two months ago and he believes it was a small family and a few friends living in the suite.

Anyone with information regarding the death or Salazar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.