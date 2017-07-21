An RCMP investigation into a mountain biker’s claim that he was injured by barbed wire on a trail near Bragg Creek has resulted in charges against the alleged victim.

Stelianos (Stelios) Psaroudakis, 37, told CTV Calgary that he was riding with a friend on an unnamed trail on the evening of July 5 when he was thrown from his bike.

“I was going down a hill and, as soon as I looked up, there was something in my peripheral and it was barbed wire,” recounted Psaroudakis in the July 14 interview. “I had no time to react and I got it into the neck. I flew back, I fell on my back and I hit my back on a rock.”

Psaroudakis said he left his bike at the scene, walked back to his vehicle and visited the emergency room at the Foothills Medical Centre for treatment of the cuts to his neck, bruising on his back and a laceration on his liver.

The 37-year-old Calgarian, who works as a mechanic, reported the incident to RCMP and launched a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising $8,000 to help cover his day-to-day expenses and purchase motion sensor cameras for the trail.

The RCMP investigation into Psaroudakis’ claims involved interviews with the alleged victim, other mountain bikers who had been on the trail on July 5 and Bragg Creek residents. Investigators say they received numerous tips from the public that led them to conclude the barbed wire encounter never happened.

RCMP have determined the Calgarian's injuries were the result of a collision with a barbed wire fence that occurred while he was riding an ATV.

An arrest warrant was issued for Psaroudakis in connection with charges of:

Fraud under $5,000

Public Mischief

"The allegations raised by this complaint caused a lot of concern to the cycling community and Bragg Creek residents," said Inspector Lauren Weare, Officer in Charge of Cochrane RCMP.. "We understand the public concern raised by Mr. Psaroudakis' claim as well as his attempts to solicit money online. I want to thank everyone for their patience while this investigation took place and also thank all who came forward to provide important information."

The ‘Almost died on trail by barbed wire’ GoFundMe campaign was closed by Psaroudakis but GoFundMe withheld the funds after receiving complaints regarding the legitimacy of his claims.

The campaign was not Psaroudakis’ first foray into crowdsourcing. The Calgarian attempted to raise funds to pay to have his dog released from the SPCA earlier this year and, in 2016, he tried to collect donations to help rebuild Fort McMurray following the wildfires.

On Friday, GoFundMe officials confirmed Psaroudakis has been banned from using the website.

"We can confirm that the campaign organizer Stelios Psaroudakis, closed the campaign and all donors have now been refunded,” said Rachel Hollis, communications manager for GoFundMe in Canada. “Stelios Psaroudakis has also been banned from using the GoFundMe platform for any future campaigns.”

“Campaigns with misuse are very rare, making up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. Along with a host of proactive measures to prevent misuse, we also have the ability to receive reports from users about potential fraudulent activity, as in this case.”

“Fraud, whether it takes place online or offline, is against the law. If it takes place online, GoFundMe donors are protected by the GoFundMe guarantee and their donations are refunded. Our team also works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in investigations."

Psaroudakis surrendered to the Cochrane RCMP detachment on Friday afternoon.