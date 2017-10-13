A teenage boy is in hospital on Friday after he was involved in a serious early morning crash in the southeast.

Police were called to the scene, on Midlake Boulevard S.E., at about 1:40 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they had to cut open the wreckage to get him out.

The process took a long time because it’s believed that the youth had suffered a broken pelvis in the crash.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash and say that speed and alcohol haven’t been ruled out.

Michael Daly, who lives a few houses away, said he was up watching television when he heard the crash.

"I heard the car hit two or three trees. I came out and started to hear him yell. I came over to see if he was all right. He didn't seem that he was in bad shape but the car was just a complete disaster."

Daly says he thought the car must've been speeding.

"I think it's just a case of a car going a bit too fast when it shouldn't have been. Apparently he had passed somebody earlier who had pulled over to let him pass and he was going much too fast. This is not a street that people should be going fast on."

He added that speeding vehicles are pretty regular for the area.

"I recognized the sound because this is about the fourth time in the past three years in the same area for the same reason."